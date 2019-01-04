Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar celebrates win with Sreesanth as Karanvir Bohra hosts other contestants

Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar and first runner up Sreesanth walked out of the house after the grand finale hand in hand as brother and sister, the bond they built during their three months stay in Salman Khan’s show. Ever since the show came to an end, the Bigg Boss 12 contestants have been celebrating their achievement with their fans and families. Post the show, Dipika accompanied by husband Shoaib Ibrahim and Sreesanth with wife Bhuvneshwari celebrated their victory with a get-together.

Sreesanth’s friend Shivashish Mishra -- who was thrown out of the house for not obeying commands of the captain of the house -- also joined the two for a party. Dipika and Sreesanth called themselves the Wolf Pack in the house.

Meanwhile, the Happy Club also had a reunion, along with the other contestants post the grand finale. Karanvir hosted a get together on New Year’s Eve at his residence and had almost the entire Bigg Boss 12 gang was in attendance, minus the Wold Pack.

He also shared a picture of the gathering with the caption, “Starting off 2019 with love and forgiveness. Maybe too much kindness doesn’t work in reality shows, but I believe it works in real life. #BB12 did teach me it’s okay to sometimes put yourself first. It’s a lesson I am grateful for. I am still the same Karanvir Bohra.. except a little bit stronger, a better version of me. Thank you HMs for all the love you have given me! And thank you @bombaysunshine for reminding me everyday about the importance of winning hearts.”

Surbhi Rana, Somi Khan, Megha Dhade, Urvashi Vani, Neha Pendse , Roshmi Banik and Srishty Rode can be seen in the picture along with Kriti Verma, Saba Khan, Rohit Suchanti and Karanvir’s wife Teejay with their daughter as they smile for the camera.

Meanwhile, the other Happy Club members Deepak Thakur and Romil Chaudhary headed home and received a warm welcome upon their arrival. Deepak had even shared a video of his boat ride from his journey back home.

