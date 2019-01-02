Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar shares special post for Sreesanth as other contestants party together

Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar has shared a special post for her friend and runner-up, Sreesanth. During their 105 days inside the Bigg Boss house, Dipika and Sreesanth became great friends and were also the final two contestants on the show.

“The proudest moment for me! As the top 2 contestants were #sreepika Thanku bhai for being with me,no matter what we both were together in every situation and this was our biggest strength!Already missin the time we spent in the house i’m n will be ur sister for life @sreesanth36,” she wrote in a tweet on Tuesday. She also shared a picture of the two from the grand finale.

The proudest moment for me! As the top 2 contestants were #sreepika Thanku bhai for being with me,no matter what we both were together in every situation and this was our biggest strength!Already missin the time we spent in the house i’m n will be ur sister for life @sreesanth36 pic.twitter.com/qYgwerM2DW — Dipika Kakar Ibrahim (@ms_dipika) January 1, 2019

Sreesanth says that he did not win the show, but ended up winning thousands of hearts. “Though I have not become the winner of the show, I have won so many hearts. Isn’t that a remarkable achievement? When I entered the show, I thought that I would get evicted in a week or two, but I survived. Not only survived, I ruled the show,” Sreesanth told IANS.

Meanwhile, their co-contestants from the show celebrated New Year together. Karanvir Bohra, Roshmi Banik, Srishty Rode, Somi and Saba Khan and Urvashi Vani shared pictures from the celebrations with Neha Pendse, Surbhi Rana, Kriti Verma, Rohit Suchanti and others.

“Starting off 2019 with love and forgiveness. Maybe too much kindness doesn’t work in reality shows, but I believe it works in real life. #BB12 taught me that it’s okay to sometimes put yourself first. And for that lesson I am grateful. I am still the same Karanvir Bohra.. except a little bit stronger now. Thank you, #BiggBoss for making me a better version of me. Thank you HMs for all the love you have given me! And thank you @bombaysunshine for reminding me about the importance of winning hearts,” Karanvir captioned a picture of the whole group. Check them out:

The top five contestants who were competing in the finale were Dipika, Romil Chaudhary, Deepak Thakur, Karanvir Bohra and eventual runner-up Sreesanth. With the final result, Dipika, popularly known for her show Sasural Simar Ka, has taken home a cash prize of Rs 30 lakh, while second runner-up Deepak Thakur walked away with Rs 20 lakh. The polls conducted by few media houses and on social media had predicted Dipika’s win.

In the Bigg Boss house, Dipika had struck friendships with co-contestants Nehha Pendse, Jasleen Matharu, Megha Dhade and Sreesanth. In the past few seasons of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, popular TV bahus Shilpa Shinde, Urvashi Dholakia, Juhi Parmar and Shweta Tiwari have emerged winners.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 15:17 IST