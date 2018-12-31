Husband Shoaib Ibrahim carries Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar in his arms after finale of Salman Khan show. Watch

It is celebration time for TV actor Dipika Kakar, who emerged the Bigg Boss 12 winner who beat S Sreesanth and Deepak Thakur to lift the trophy. After her victory on the Salman Khan show, she said that sticking to doing what was right helped her win.

Pictures and video clips from the Bigg Boss 12 finale are all over the internet now. One such video is from the finale in which Dipika is being carried by her husband Shoaib Ibrahim from the dais.

Dipika took home prize money of Rs 30 lakh after spending 105 days in the house. While S Sreesanth was adjudged the first runner-up during Bigg Boss 12 finale, Deepak Thakur was the second runner-up. Romil Chaudhary and Karanvir Bohra stood at fourth and fifth spots respectively.

Dipika was one of the most loved contestants on the show. Her caring attitude towards other contestants and her ability to stay calm in taxing situations were her trump cards. She was particularly known for her affection for Sreesanth who she addresses as ‘bhai’. Speaking about her victory, she said that she would have been equally happy had Sreesanth won the show. Talking about him, she had said that while he was aggressive, he was rarely wrong. “There was a good side to him. His aggression did fire back on him, but that doesn’t mean he is a wrong person at heart. We both were there for each other, providing strength,” she added.

After Shweta Tiwari, Shilpa Shinde and Juhi Parmar, she is another television soap actor who has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 11:47 IST