Bigg Boss 12 finale: Dipika Kakar wins Salman Khan’s show, Sreesanth is first runner-up

TV actor Dipika Kakar has emerged as Bigg Boss 12 winner after the finale Sunday night. Ex-cricketer Sreesanth was announced as the first runner-up of BB12 finale.

Dipika took home the coveted trophy and the prize money of Rs 30 lakh after spending 105 days in the Bigg Boss house. Host Salman Khan congratulated her for the win and she celebrated with her family on the stage. Deepak Thakur was the second runner-up while Romil Chaudhary and Karanvir Bohra stood at fourth and fifth spots.

Dipika was one of the most loved contestants on the show. She was known for her calm demeanour and caring attitude towards other contestants. After Shweta Tiwari, Shilpa Shinde and Juhi Parmar, she is another television soap actor who has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss.

Dipika was already a popular face on the small screen for playing the lead role on Sasural Simar Ka. However, the contestants often called her fake and accused her of acting like her reel character Simar as she was too emotional and took care of people around her, especially Sreesanth. But this seems to have worked for her as her fans were impressed by her conduct. Even Salman Khan called her one of the most dignified actors in the country on the show. While she never had ugly fights with any of the contestants, she has seldom been nominated for evictions.

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 23:46 IST