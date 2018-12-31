Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth is graceful in defeat as Shilpa Shinde disses Dipika Kakar after finale

Bigg Boss 12 finale has left the fanbase divided. While there are many who celebrated Sasural Simar Ka actor Dipika Kakar emerging as the winner of the Salman Khan show, there were many who believed that the win rightfully belonged to former cricketer Sreesanth. Deepak Thakur, who walked away with Rs 20 lakh prize money, Romil Chaudhary and Karanvir Bohra took the third, fourth and fifth position respectively.

To assuage the feelings of Sreesanth’s fanbase, his wife Bhuvneshwari tweeted, “My Dear #SreeFam pls don’t be disheartened. We did our best. And u all r my family and will always remain. Sreesanth is a gem of a person and he proved again. Today again he proves his selflessness by saying he’ll be more happy if Deepika wins. So pls be proud of urself.”

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shinde has emerged as a vociferous supporter of the former cricketer. The TV actor dissed Dipika and maintained that Sreesanth was the true winner. “He is not made for this show BUT He made the show... He is an international player... just wait and watch .. Zindgi ki yahi reet hai haar ke baad hi Jeet hai,” she tweeted after Dipika was announced as the winner. She also made fun of Dipika, taking a dig at her show where she played a fly.

Sreesanth himself was graceful after the Bigg Boss 12 finale. “I am really happy for Dipika. She is family and so it’s special that the trophy came home. Also, I got to lift the trophy first (laughs). Romil had said that he will not even let me smell the trophy. But I did, and it smelled really good (laughs). For some reason, I feel good. So no complaints,” he told Indian Express in an interview.

He also reacted to his earlier statement that Dipika would win because she was the face of Colors due to her show Sasural Simar Ka. “That was an insane statement I made. And Dipika even got angry with me. But see, it turned into reality. I really feel everyone in the show was deserving to win it. It’s only that at the end of the day, Dipika played the best and the whole world helped her become the winner.”

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 16:55 IST