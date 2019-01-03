Hina Khan congratulates Dipika Kakkar on her Bigg Boss 12 win, says she played well

Television actor and last year’s Bigg Boss finalist Hina Khan has congratulated this year’s winner Dipika Kakkar on taking home the trophy. Chatting with her fans during an Instagram live, Hina said Dipika played well in the house.

“Lots and lots of love to her. Many congratulations. She has done well and its good to see her as the winner,” she said during the live. Hina also mentioned that she has decided not to talk about Bigg Boss and its contestants.

“I had consciously decided to stay away from Bigg Boss 12 , this year. The only reason I tweeted about Sreesanth was because the way he had been portrayed by viewers after my third entry in the house was wrong. I was there in the house myself and everything happened in front of me. So I know that he was not wrong. I wanted to cut out the crap about him and hence tweeted else I was sure of staying away from tweeting or commenting about BB12. I know how the house is and absolutely do not judge anyone on the basis of their behaviour in the show. I know the game, how badly people are portrayed. I know the drill of the game. But whenever BB wants me for any task or game, I will always be there,” she said.

Dipika Kakar defeated former Indian cricketer Sreesanth to bag the reality show trophy on Sunday. Talking to IANS, an overjoyed Dipika said, “I am on cloud nine. I thank my fans for making me win this show. Without their support, this would not have happened.”

Dipika gave a strong competition to former cricketer and co-contestant Sreesanth, who turned out to be the runner up of the show. Dipika shared a close bond with Sreesanth and considered him as her brother in the show.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 21:34 IST