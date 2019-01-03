Bigg Boss 12 finalist Deepak Thakur had to travels in a boat to reach his village, video goes viral

Bigg Boss 12 second runner-up Deepak Thakur may not have won the show but he did take home 40% of the prize money. While Dipika Thakur won the show and Sreesanth became the first runner-up, Deepak took away Rs 20 lakh from the award prize. He had justified his decision saying that he chose money over trophy for the marriage of his sister. The small-town singer who hails from Athar village in Bihar got a warm welcome upon his arrival.

His journey back home, a part of which was covered in a boat, caught the attention of his fans. Deepak shared a video of his boat ride along with a few of his family members who came to receive him. He can be heard saying in the video, “It feels very solid to come home after four months.” He can also be seen pointing at the other end of the river where his village people were waiting to welcome him.

The Bihari singer was asked to make a choice between the trophy and a big portion of the prize money worth Rs 50 lakh. He opted to choose money over trophy. Later, it was revealed that he actually made the right choice as he had won less number of votes as compared to Dipika and Sreesanth. Dipika walked away with the trophy and the remaining prize money. Apart from these three, Karanvir Bohra and Romil Chaudhary were the other two finalists who made it to the grand finale.

Salman Khan hosted BB12 and had Simmba director Rohit Shetty played a role in the last minute evictions. He had announced the eviction of Romil Chaudhary in his own style while promoting his new reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. For the record, Sreesanth and former Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta are also participating in the adventure show.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 15:45 IST