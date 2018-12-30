Bigg Boss 12: The 5 biggest highlights from the grand finale

After 105 days inside the house, the Bigg Boss contestants are finally free. Dipika Kakar was announced as the winner of the 12th season on Sunday and took home the coveted trophy and the prize money.

Salman Khan announced Sreesanth as the first runner-up, Deepak Thakur and second runner-up. Meanwhile, Romil Chaudhary and Karanvir Bohra stood at the fourth and fifth spots.

The finale was full of great performances and fun bits.Here are the five biggest highlights from the episode:

1. Somi and Deepak’s performance

Somi Khan and Deepak gave a romantic performance inside the house together. He tried to woo Somi a lot during their stay in the house but Somi never gave in.

2. Dipika lifts the trophy

Dipika was crowned the winner of the season by Salman Khan. She broke into tears and celebrated with her family.

3. Dipika and Sreesanth’s performance

Finalists Sreesanth and Dipika performed together. They conveyed their friendship through fun songs and dance performances.

4.Salman Khan’s entry

Salman kickstarted the finale by performing to his most popular songs inside the house. He danced with all the contestants.

5. Deepak chooses to walk away

Salman says anyone of them can walk out of the show and take away Rs 20 lakh. Deepak takes the money and leaves the show. Deepak says he was confident about winning but took the money because he wanted to help his family with the money. He said he would like to get her sister married with the prize money. Salman confirmed he was indeed the least voted for of the three.

