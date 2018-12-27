Bigg Boss 12 day 101 highlights: Deepak Thakur impresses Gauahar Khan, Alisa Panwar, Jasmin Bhasin

The hotel task continued on the second day as contestants woke up to the hit number, Salaam Namaste. Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan entered the house and recalled the emotional moments she spent there. Romil Chaudhary became the first contestant to participate in the contest with Gauahar as his partner.

Hotel BB mein hui @GAUAHAR_KHAN ki entry aur gharwale khushi se phoole nahi sama rahe! Are you ready for an exciting episode? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 @campusshoes pic.twitter.com/nwcs5MX3an — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 26, 2018

As the task started, Gauahar asked Deepak Thakur to prepare tea for her. She didn’t like the tea and asked him to make it again. She also asked the contestants to write her praise on Karanvir Bohra’s chest. Meanwhile, Romil asked Dipika Kakar to repeatedly shout “I quit” as part of the task.

Gauahar asked Sreesanth to convince Dipika to give away her nikah dupatta and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim’s jacket and put them in store room. However, he refused to perform the task leaving Dipika upset. Sreesanth lost his temper while Gauahar, Dipika and Surbhi Rana tried to cool him down.

Meanwhile, Gauahar also asked Karanvir to prepare coffee for her. However, it was Surbhi who won the star badge and appealed to her fans for votes.

It was now Dipika’s turn to become the new in-house guest. She ordered Surbhi to make cardamom tea for her. The latter was also asked to shave off half of Romil’s beard. Later, Dipika withdrew her orders and let him keep his beard. Karanvir was assigned the task of dressing Deepak in drag. The whole act was hilarious and contestants couldn’t stop laughing over his new look.

TV actor Alisha Panwar entered the house as the next guest. She asked Romil to prepare ginger green tea for her. Meanwhile, Deepak was asked to perform in his new get-up and entertain the guests. Impressed by his performance, Alisha awarded him a star badge and he also got the opportunity to appeal to his fans for votes.

Gharwalon ko kar diye hain Aalisha Panwar ne tasks allocate aur entertainment ho chuka hai shuru. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/BojiGAXWlN — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 26, 2018

Talent se koot koot kar bhare #DeepakThakur gaa rahe hain @ms_dipika aur Aalisha Panwar ke liye ek special gaana! Kya banenge woh star badge ke vijeta? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/bf6nZxFwWC — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 26, 2018

Surbhi Rana was declared the last in-house guest along with actor Jasmin Bhasin who entered the house as the new celebrity guest. As the task progressed, Surbhi asked the contestants to laugh out loud without a break. Jasmin ordered Deepak to offer her water at room temperature and then entertain them with a musical performance inside the pool. Deepak stepped into the water and sang a song for them. Karanvir also thought of impressing her by offering her a foot message. He was, however, given an additional task to give Romil a makeover.

Jasmin also ordered Dipika to perform a dance for her while Deepak was asked to sing a song. However, Deepak won the task and earned one more badge for his performance.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 12:35 IST