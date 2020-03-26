e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Sanaya Irani could not go to her parents’ place in NYC for Navroz due to coronavirus outbreak, says ‘It was really annoying when I couldn’t meet anyone’

Sanaya Irani could not go to her parents’ place in NYC for Navroz due to coronavirus outbreak, says ‘It was really annoying when I couldn’t meet anyone’

Sanaya Irani is making the most of this free time by catching up on a stream of web series and films recommended by her friends

tv Updated: Mar 26, 2020 14:56 IST
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sanaya Irani talks about coronavirus lockdown and how it had her annoyed because she has not met her parents in a long time.
Sanaya Irani talks about coronavirus lockdown and how it had her annoyed because she has not met her parents in a long time.
         

Actor Sanaya Irani had to cancel all her plans to celebrate the Parsi New Year, Navroz, with her family and friends amid the countrywide lockdown due to the coronavirus scare. Living in isolation with her husband, actor Mohit Sehgal, she says, “I haven’t been able to meet my parents for a really long time, and it was really annoying when I couldn’t meet anyone on Navroz (on March 20), too. I miss those times when all my family members and friends would get together to celebrate our New Year with much fanfare, and also pray together. Hope the crisis gets over soon.”

Irani is making the most of this free time by catching up on a stream of web series and films recommended by her friends. “I’m binge watching a lot of international web shows, world cinema and documentaries. For an actor, it helps broaden our horizon and exposes us to different kinds of work being made across the world,” Irani says.

Also read: Shilpa Shetty shares family pic as daughter Samisha is 40 days old: ‘So grateful for just having a healthy family’

Since people are in self-isolation at home and have a lot of time to watch OTT shows, the 36-year-old feels that releasing a digital project at this time is a good move. “It’s the best time to release content online because a lot of people are working from home and they have ample time to watch shows online. This has led to a rise in the consumption of online content,” says Irani, whose short film, co-starring Nakuul Mehta, recently released online.

While some people are still roaming around despite the 21-day lockdown directives across the country, Irani feels that we all need to be “a little responsible and stay indoors”. “We are all vulnerable and may get infected. People need to understand that it’s not about them, it’s about other people... they can get affected and carry it further. I feel even if I contract it, I know I will fight it out with my good immune system, but I don’t want to be a carrier of this infection for anybody who may be more vulnerable,” Irani adds.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
India to push for coordinated, forward-looking approach to Covid-19 at G20 meet
India to push for coordinated, forward-looking approach to Covid-19 at G20 meet
Covid-19 updates: Coronavirus claims life of 73-year-old in Rajasthan
Covid-19 updates: Coronavirus claims life of 73-year-old in Rajasthan
Covid-19 lockdown: Essential services allowed, mohalla clinics won’t be shut, says Kejriwal
Covid-19 lockdown: Essential services allowed, mohalla clinics won’t be shut, says Kejriwal
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
Coronavirus can drag Pakistan’s shaky auto industry into depths of despair
Coronavirus can drag Pakistan’s shaky auto industry into depths of despair
PM Modi asks ‘bal sena’ to ensure adults stay home, shares this video
PM Modi asks ‘bal sena’ to ensure adults stay home, shares this video
Zomato, Swiggy ready to deliver but restaurants are ‘unserviceable’
Zomato, Swiggy ready to deliver but restaurants are ‘unserviceable’
COVID-19 | ‘How many deaths are acceptable to me?’: Watch Trump’s reply to reporter
COVID-19 | ‘How many deaths are acceptable to me?’: Watch Trump’s reply to reporter
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 Lockdown in UPToday SensexGlobal coronavirus death tollAmitabh Bachchan on CoronavirusCOVID-19 Impact on Zomato

don't miss

latest news

india news

tv news