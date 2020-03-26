Sanaya Irani could not go to her parents’ place in NYC for Navroz due to coronavirus outbreak, says ‘It was really annoying when I couldn’t meet anyone’

tv

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 14:56 IST

Actor Sanaya Irani had to cancel all her plans to celebrate the Parsi New Year, Navroz, with her family and friends amid the countrywide lockdown due to the coronavirus scare. Living in isolation with her husband, actor Mohit Sehgal, she says, “I haven’t been able to meet my parents for a really long time, and it was really annoying when I couldn’t meet anyone on Navroz (on March 20), too. I miss those times when all my family members and friends would get together to celebrate our New Year with much fanfare, and also pray together. Hope the crisis gets over soon.”

Irani is making the most of this free time by catching up on a stream of web series and films recommended by her friends. “I’m binge watching a lot of international web shows, world cinema and documentaries. For an actor, it helps broaden our horizon and exposes us to different kinds of work being made across the world,” Irani says.

Since people are in self-isolation at home and have a lot of time to watch OTT shows, the 36-year-old feels that releasing a digital project at this time is a good move. “It’s the best time to release content online because a lot of people are working from home and they have ample time to watch shows online. This has led to a rise in the consumption of online content,” says Irani, whose short film, co-starring Nakuul Mehta, recently released online.

While some people are still roaming around despite the 21-day lockdown directives across the country, Irani feels that we all need to be “a little responsible and stay indoors”. “We are all vulnerable and may get infected. People need to understand that it’s not about them, it’s about other people... they can get affected and carry it further. I feel even if I contract it, I know I will fight it out with my good immune system, but I don’t want to be a carrier of this infection for anybody who may be more vulnerable,” Irani adds.

