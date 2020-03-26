Shilpa Shetty shares family pic as daughter Samisha is 40 days old: ‘So grateful for just having a healthy family’

bollywood

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty has shared a new picture with her newborn Samisha who has completed 40 days. She also elaborated on how completing 40 days after birth holds important significance for both the newborn and the mother.

Sharing the picture, Shilpa wrote on Instagram, “Samisha Shetty Kundra completes 40 days today. The first milestone for a mother and child, revered in Hinduism. Ideally, as a ritual we would have “stepped out of the house for the FIRST” time and taken her to a temple for blessings, but as things stand today don’t have that option. Hence, will seek blessings at our mandir at home.” In the image, Shilpa is seen holding Samisha in her arms as husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan pose beside her on a couch. They are all hugging each other.

“It only makes me realise that there are so many other things we should be grateful for even if some things don’t go as per plan. So, for the next 20 days, I’m going to document one thing that I’m grateful for EVERY DAY. Starting with TODAY, I’m so grateful for just having a healthy family by my side. Let’s use this time to thank the universe for all the wonderful things and daily manifest positivity in our lives. Do join me in this exercise stating what YOU are grateful for. Tell me in the comments below or post something on your handle.Love and Gratitude, SSK #SamishaShettyKundra #20DaysOfGratefulness #gratitude #blessed #family #40days #milestones #thankful #love,” she added.

Shilpa welcomed her daughter via surrogacy in February this year. She announced Samisha’s birth on Instagram a month after she was born. She shared a picture of her tiny hand resting on her hand which, in turn, was resting on Raj’s hand and wrote, “Your first milestone, my princess SAMISHA... Happy One month to you. Love you to the moon and back...#SamishaShettyKundra #family #love #gratitude #blessed #daughter #onemonth.”

