Sejal Sharma’s suicide note says ‘can’t take pressure of this hard life’, mother claims she wasn’t depressed

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 11:43 IST

Sejal Sharma, TV actor who committed suicide by hanging self at her residence, was said to be depressed after she suggested the same in her suicide note. However, her mother has dismissed the claims that Sejal had depression, adding the actor had even landed a lead role recently.

According to a report in Amar Ujala, Sejal’s mother said, “She had got a lead role. I don’t know what happened after that she chose to kill herself.” Donal Bisht, who worked with Sejal on the show Actor of Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji also revealed that the actor had auditioned for a role and was also shortlisted.

Sejal had reportedly said, “I can’t take the pressure of this hard life” in her suicide letter which seems to have been written in a hurry and was not legible. A report in Mumbai Mirror has quoted a Thane police official as saying, “We are calling experts to decipher many words in the letter written cursively. However, from whatever we have been able to understand, she was tired of the struggles in life. He also informed that she also apologised to her parents stating that they would have to live with the stigma for her decision (of committing suicide).”

“In the note, she has not blame anyone for her decision to take the extreme step,” he added.

Jasmin Bhasin, who played the role of Happy in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, had told Pinkvilla, “Her mother and father were not keeping best of health, she had the responsibility of doing something for them, make money and be something. She was a very talented and ambitious girl. I always told her that she will get a show on her talent anytime. She was disciplined and focused. She was auditioning. I have spoken to a couple of her co-stars too and they are equally shocked.”

