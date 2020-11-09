Sidharth Shukla channels his inner Shah Rukh Khan in Punjab, lives life country style, Shehnaaz Gill reacts. Watch

tv

Bigg Boss 13’s popular pair - Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill - are currently in Punjab and are making the most of their time there. Sidharth took to Instagram to share a picture and video from there. Reacting to them was Shehnaaz Gill.

Sharing a picture as he posed like Shah Rukh Khan in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, among mustard fields, he wrote: “Turning fields into reels.. #Punjab.” His fans were excited to see him; one of them wrote: “Looking so good in red.” Another fan said: “Was waiting for this pic from so long.” A third person wrote: “I love u king OMG u look amazing.”

Sidharth shared another video, which showed him riding a bullock cart. He was seen standing on the cart, navigating a bull as the animal pulled the cart. Reacting to the video, Shehnaaz, who has often declared her affection for him, wrote: “Buraaahhhhh.” His fans loved his desi style, as they called it. One fan wrote: “Ahaaaaa desi style.” Another said: “Wohooo Punjabi Life Jatt Life.”

In the picture as well as the clip, the clear and sunny day in Punjab was soothing to the eye as Sidharth enjoyed his day out in the winter sun. Sidharth shared another video clip, where Shehnaaz was seen dancing with one of the crew members to the beats of a song by Tony Kakkar called Laila. Sidharth entered and look a bit surprised at seeing her dance and seconds later, joined the two of them.

The duo are currently in Punjab to shoot an upcoming music video. They were one of the most loved couples in Bigg Boss 13. While Shehnaaz has been open about her feelings for Sidharth, he has always maintained that she is his good friend. They had successfully worked on a music video called Bhula Dunga in March, before the lockdown came into force. Reacting to its success and talking about Shehnaaz, Sidharth had told Spotboye in an interview: “We are receiving great feedback and I’m happy that the audience is appreciating the song. It was fabulous working with Shehnaaz and she is a good actress. She’s a fun person and brings so much positive energy to all those around her! And yes of course, the camaraderie will translate into chemistry and I am glad everyone is loving the song so much and hope that it continues to garner further visibility and appreciation!”

