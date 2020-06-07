Sumeet Vyas shares a video of Ekta Kaul post-delivery, calls her ‘tomato hater’ as she cringes while eating salad

tv

Sumeet Vyas is ensuring that his wife Ekta Kaul, who has just given birth to their son Ved, is eating right. He took to his Instagram stories to post a video of her in the hospital, eating her salad. However, she seemed to be unhappy about eating tomatoes.

The video has Ekta hesitantly picking up two slices of tomato from a bowl of salad and making faces as she swallows them. Sumeet captioned the video, “#tomatohater”.

On June 4, Sumeet and Ekta welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Ved. The baby was born at Sumeet’s aunt’s maternity hospital. Sharing the happy news on Instagram, he wrote, “It’s a boy. Shall be called Ved. Mamma and Daddy are acting cliche...smothering the child every few minutes.”

In an earlier interview, Sumeet said that their son was named after Ved Vyas, a revered figure in Hindu mythology and the author of the epic Mahabharata, the Vedas and Puranas. “Long ago, one of our relatives was having a child and we were discussing names, when Ved came up and stayed with me. I decided if I have a boy, I’ll name him Ved. Since we come from the line of Ved Vyas, it makes sense,” he said.

Sumeet had earlier told Hindustan Times that he was disappointed about not being able to pamper Ekta during her pregnancy. “There is no room for mood swings. There is no room for cravings, she can’t demand anything and I can’t get anything for her. It is not a nice feeling. This is a time when ideally I would have preferred to pamper her with whatever she wants,” he had said.

Sumeet, who rose to fame with web series such as Permanent Roommates and TVF Tripling, has also acted in films such as English Vinglish, Veere Di Wedding and Made In China. Ekta, a television actor, is known for her roles in shows such as Rab Se Sohna Isshq, Bade Acche Lagte Hain and Mere Angne Mein.

