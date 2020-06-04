e-paper
Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul welcome baby boy, name him Ved

Congratulations are in order as Ekta Kaul and Sumeet Vyas have welcome their first child, a baby boy. The actor shared that they have named their son Ved.

bollywood Updated: Jun 04, 2020 11:04 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul welcome their baby boy.
Actors Sumeeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul have welcomed their first child, a baby boy Thursday morning and he announced the news on Instagram with a beautiful message. “It’s a boy. Shall be called Ved. Mamma and Daddy are acting cliche...smothering the child every few minutes,” Sumeet wrote, announcing the arrival of his first child.

 

The post was flooded with congratulations and has garnered more than 37 thousand likes.

The couple had earlier spoken about being pregnant during Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown. About their pregnancy, Sumeet had earlier told Hindustan Times in an interview, “There is no room for mood swings. There is no room for cravings, she can’t demand anything and I can’t get anything for her. We don’t step out at all. We go down for a walk in our building compound just once a week. She is seriously quarantined and we have no one coming home. The cops are very understanding and [when] they saw a pregnant woman and didn’t stop us or anything.”

Ekta had thanked Sumeet for being together, sharing a video compilation. She wrote on Instagram, “Our world is about to change. But my life has changed because of you. I am so thankful that we get to go on this ride together. So before all the screaming and diaper changing begins, I just want to say PAPA you are beautiful. Thank you !! @sumeetvyas.”

