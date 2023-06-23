‘Bobby Kennedy is winning,’ Tucker Carlson claims Robert F. Kennedy Jr. more hated by media than Trump

In a recent episode of "Tucker on Twitter," former Fox News host Tucker Carlson made a bold claim, asserting that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is more despised by the media than former President Donald Trump and he “is winning.” FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio on March 2, 2017, in New York. Fox News sent Carlson a “cease-and-desist” letter over his new Twitter series, Axios reported Monday, June 12, 2023, amid reports of contract battles between the conservative network and its former prime-time host. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)(AP)

According to Carlson, Trump received “a gentle scalp massage by comparison” from the media during his 2015 presidential campaign compared to the immediate criticism launched at Kennedy.

He stated, "There's never been a candidate for president the media hated more than Robert F. Kennedy Jr."

Carlson went on to highlight the disparity in media coverage between Trump and Kennedy. He pointed out that when Trump announced his campaign, The New York Times took a relatively benign stance, waiting until the 17th paragraph of their story to attack him.

“When Trump rolled out his presidential campaign in 2015, the New York Times waited until the 17th paragraph of the story to attack him. ‘But as well known as he is,’ the paper said at the time, ‘Trump is also widely disliked.’ And then they cited a poll to back it up. That was the attack on Trump. Eight years later, the Times attacked Bobby Kennedy in the very first sentence of the story. Quote, ‘Robert F. Kennedy Jr.,’ the paper declared, ‘announced a presidential campaign on Wednesday built on re-litigating Covid-19 shutdowns and shaking Americans’ faith in science. ’ Shaking American’s faith in science. Imagine if you were an ordinary New York Times subscriber reading that over coffee in your pre-war, rent-controlled duplex on Columbus Avenue. You’d think Bobby Jennedy just declared war on the enlightenment. ‘My fellow Americans, I have come to shake your faith in science. Join me as I drag our nation back to the medieval period.’ You’d be appalled.”

However, when Kennedy announced his presidential bid, the Times

He also emphasized, “Bobby Kennedy’s thoughts alone are evil enough to hurt people. That’s been the tone to hurt people. That’s been the tone of the media coverage around Bobby Kennedy Jr. for the past eighteen years.”

Despite Carlson's assertion, it is unlikely that his claim about Kennedy facing more media hostility than Trump will find support from the former president himself.

Trump has been known to reference and share clips from Carlson's Twitter videos on his own social media platform, Truth Social in recent months.

In fact, during a rally last year, Trump even went as far as to claim that he was “the most persecuted person” in the history of the United States. This statement reflects Trump's belief that he faced extreme opposition and scrutiny from various quarters throughout his presidency.