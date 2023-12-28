Brazilian woman cuts off, flushes husband's penis for having sex with 15-year-old niece

A 34-year-old Brazilian woman has been charged with attempted murder for a gruesome act – cutting off her husband's penis in Atibaia, near Sao Paulo. The motive? Allegedly discovered her 39-year-old husband had engaged in a physical relationship with her 15-year-old niece. Brazilian woman charged with attempted murder for cutting off husband's penis. (Representative image) (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The unnamed woman confessed to police that she enticed her husband into bed before securing him with restraints. Armed with a razor, she proceeded to sever his penis. The act, as per local media reports, was not only horrifying but also premeditated.

After carrying out the dismemberment, the woman reportedly took a photograph of the severed organ before flushing it down the toilet.

Walking into the local police station accompanied by her brother, the woman introduced herself to officers and said, "Good evening, officer, I came to introduce myself because I just cut off my husband's penis."

The woman explained to law enforcement that she had heard it was "possible to reattach" a severed penis, that's why she flushed it.

The 39-year-old husband, who survived the brutal assault, was rushed to the hospital. His current health condition remains unclear.

The accused wife now faces serious legal consequences, as she has been formally charged with attempted murder. Authorities are investigating the case, although no official comments have been made regarding the woman's claim that her husband engaged in a physical relationship with her underage niece.

In Brazil, the age of consent is 14, prompting authorities to confirm if the relationship between the woman's husband and niece was consensual.