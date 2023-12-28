Chilling video shows New York mom sitting inside car being ambushed, gunned down by 3 men

A chilling video has captured the moment three armed men ambushed a vehicle in Queens and murdered a 28-year-old mom sitting in the front passenger seat on Tuesday, October 26. 28-year-old Clarisa Burgos was in a black Honda sedan when the tragedy took place. Her car was pulled over near 127th Street and Liberty Avenue in Richmond Hill. A chilling video has captured the moment three armed men ambushed a vehicle in Queens and murdered a 28-year-old mom Clarisa Burgos (New York Post screenshot, Facebook)

The male driver, 39, was also wounded in the attack. Burgos, however, died on the spot after being shot once in the head, police said, according to New York Post.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“We’ve raised her in a good way, with love,” Burgos’ aunt said. “God knows what has happened to her.”

Gothamist reported that Burgos is survived by a four-year-old son.

What does the video show?

The footage shows two men, wearing dark clothes, crossing the street and approaching the vehicle. A third man is seen walking right by the car on the sidewalk.

One of the men suddenly draws a gun and fires several bullets into the driver’s side window. Another man fires from behind him. The driver, evidently already wounded, tried to hit the gas and flee. The suspect who was seen walking on the sidewalk comes in front of the car and fires through the front windshield and driver’s side window, the video shows.

The victim’s car gradually drives away and the three gunmen flee. Reportedly, the driver later approached NYPD’s 103rd precinct station house, which is located 2.5 miles from the crime scene, shortly after midnight. He informed police that he and Burgos had been shot.

The driver had been shot about 6 times in the torso and was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center. He was listed in stable condition. Burgos, however, was declared dead on site, police said. As of Wednesday, December 27, no arrests had been made and no notice determined. It is unclear how Burgos was related to the driver.