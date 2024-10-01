Close shave as Russian fighter jet comes within feet of US F-16 near Alaska | Watch video

The US military on Monday released a new startling video of a Russian fighter jet whizzing past within feets of US F-16 fighter jet. The incident on September 23 cames after series of Russian air incursions into the Alaska Air Defence Identification Zone, just beyond US sovereign airspace, news agency Associated Press reported. In this September 23, 2024, image taken from video, a US Air Force F-16 operating under the direction of North American Aerospace Defense Command, conducts a routine intercept of a Russian Tu-95 aircraft in the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) when NORAD said a Russian Su-35 aircraft conducts an unsafe maneuver directed at the F-16. (AP)

An officer from the US North American Aerospace Defence Command condemned the close encounter and slammed Russia for “unsafe manoeuvre”. He said the American jet was flying in a “a safe and disciplined” routine to intercept the Russian aircraft which was violating the US's Air Defence Identification Zone.

“The conduct of one Russian Su-35 was unsafe, unprofessional, and endangered all – not what you’d see in a professional air force,” said Gen. Gregory Guillot, commander, NORAD and U.S. Northern Command.

Russia has not commented on the encounter so far.

US Senator Dan Sullivan from the Republican party said the incident is a reminder for the country to build America’s military presence in Alaska and the Arctic.

“The reckless and unprofessional manoeuvres of Russian fighter pilots — within just a few feet of our Alaska-based fighters — in Alaska’s ADIZ on September 23 put the lives of our brave Airmen at risk and underscore the escalating aggression we’re witnessing from dictators like Vladimir Putin,” Sullivan said in a statement.

The close fly-by comes weeks after several Russian military planes and naval vessels came close to Alaska during joint military drills with close strategic ally China. None of these breached the US airspace but the US deployed 130 soldiers along with mobile rocket launchers to Shemya Island (about 1,931 kilometres) for a week as a deterrent measure.

The US has raised concerns on growing military cooperation between its arch enemies Russia and China, and the latter's growing strategic interest in the Arctic Ocean. Back in July 2024, Chinese and Russian strategic bombers flew together for the first time in international airspace off Alaska.

“This is a relationship that we have been concerned about throughout — mostly because we’re concerned about China providing support to Russia’s illegal and unnecessary war in Ukraine,” US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin had told reporters.

(With AP inputs)