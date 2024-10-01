Pentagon's ‘consequences’ warning to Iran as Israel, US agree on dismantling Hezbollah infra along Lebanon border

Israel's ground invasion in Lebanon: Hours after Israel launched “targeted ground raids” on Hezbollah, US defence secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday offered support to Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant for “dismantling attack infrastructure” along the border with Lebanon. Mourners in the Nahr al-Bared camp for Palestinian refugees gather for the funeral of commanders of the Popular Front For the Liberation of Palestine group who were killed by an overnight Israeli air strike in Beirut, at the camp near Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli on September 30, 2024. (AFP)

Lloyd Austin also warned Iran of “serious consequences” should it directly attack Israel in response to their attacks on the Tehran-backed militant group.

“We agreed on the necessity of dismantling attack infrastructure along the border to ensure that Lebanese Hezbollah cannot conduct October 7-style attacks on Israel's northern communities,” Lloyd Austin said in a statement posted to social network X after speaking with Gallant.

Gallant had warned earlier that Israel's military action in Lebanon was not over despite an Israeli strike killing Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Friday, dealing a devastating blow to the militant group.

Austin reiterated the position shared by the White House that a “diplomatic resolution is required” to ensure civilian safety “on both sides of the border”.

“I reiterated the serious consequences for Iran in the event Iran chooses to launch a direct military attack against Israel,” Austin said.

"The United States is well-postured to defend US personnel, partners, and allies in the face of threats from Iran and Iran-backed terrorist organizations and determined to prevent any actor from exploiting tensions or expanding the conflict."

Israel begins ground offensive against Hezbollah

Israeli ground forces crossed into southern Lebanon early Tuesday, marking a significant escalation of an offensive against Hezbollah militants and opening a new front in a yearlong war against its Iranian-backed adversaries.

The incursion follows weeks of heavy blows by Israel against Hezbollah — including an airstrike that killed its longtime leader, Hassan Nasrallah — and seeks to step up the pressure on the group, which began firing rockets into northern Israel after the start of the war in Gaza. The last time Israel and Hezbollah engaged in ground combat was a monthlong war in 2006.

The Israeli military said in a brief statement that it began “limited, localized and targeted ground raids” against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli troops in Metula with artillery fire

Hezbollah said in a statement on Tuesday it had targeted Israeli troops across the border in Metula with artillery fire but made no mention of Israel's announcement that it had begun a ground incursion into Lebanon.

Israel announced overnight that it had begun "limited" raids in the border area of southern Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies)