After Israel air strikes, Iran warns of ‘proportional’ retaliation

Shortly after the Israel military conducted airstrikes on Iran early on early Saturday, Iranian officials said they were prepared to respond to the Israeli aggression, reported Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency. Women raise their hands and chant slogans while one holds a picture of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during an anti-Israel rally in Tehran (AFP)

Tasnim quoted an unnamed official, who said, “There is no doubt that Israel will face a proportional reaction for any action it takes.”

Iran had previously warned Israel that any action taken against their country would warrant retaliation.

Israeli forces confirmed that they had launched several “precise strikes on military targets in Iran,” as a response to missile attacks launched against them by Iran on October 1.

In a statement released by the Israeli military, they said, “The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since Oct. 7 – on seven fronts – including direct attacks from Iranian soil. Like every other sovereign country in the world, the State of Israel has the right and the duty to respond.”

There has been no confirmation of the damage done by the strikes. Israel has put its defence systems on high alert as a precaution in case of any action from Iran.

This volley of strikes and counter-strikes is among the latest in a growing conflict between Israel and several West Asian nations, as the former seeks to eliminate the Hezbollah.

On Saturday, Israel also launched airstrikes in Syria's capital Damascus and surrounding areas. It has also continued its raids as well as ground invasion into Lebanon, since late September, in an effort to root out “terror targets”.

Lebanon’s health ministry said on Friday that 41 people were killed and 133 wounded in the past 24 hours due to Israeli strikes.

Israeli forces also drew backlash from leaders of several countries and the United Nations for strike in Lebanon on Friday in a journalist compound, leading to the death of three media staffers.