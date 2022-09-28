Home / World News / Abdomen, neck and heart: Iranian woman gunned down amid anti-hijab protests

Abdomen, neck and heart: Iranian woman gunned down amid anti-hijab protests

Published on Sep 28, 2022 12:33 PM IST

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Iranian woman Hadis Najafi was shot in the abdomen, neck, heart and hand, reports said.

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Hadis Najafi, a young Iranian woman, was shot dead.(Twitter)
ByMallika Soni

A young Iranian woman whose video of tying her unscarved hair and stepping out to protest against the hijab in Iran was widely shared on social media, was shot dead, reports said.

Hadis Najafi was shot in the abdomen, neck, heart and hand, reports added.

Massive protests have rocked Iran for the past two weeks following the arrest and death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Amini was arrested by the controversial morality police in Iran for "improper" hijab.

Beyond Iran, the protests have also spread to other parts of the world.

Iran authorities have said 41 people, including members of the police, have died during the protests. But human rights groups have reported a higher toll.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

