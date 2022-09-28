Abdomen, neck and heart: Iranian woman gunned down amid anti-hijab protests

A young Iranian woman whose video of tying her unscarved hair and stepping out to protest against the hijab in Iran was widely shared on social media, was shot dead, reports said.

Hadis Najafi was shot in the abdomen, neck, heart and hand, reports added.

1/. As the death toll rises to 41 today, four women you should know who were deliberately and unlawfully killed in Iran when protesting gender apartheid and the killing of #Masha_Amini:



Hadis Najafi, aged 20, shot six times when security forces opened fire on her. pic.twitter.com/ZjbOTo3Zq3 — Omid Djalili (@omid9) September 26, 2022

Massive protests have rocked Iran for the past two weeks following the arrest and death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Amini was arrested by the controversial morality police in Iran for "improper" hijab.

Beyond Iran, the protests have also spread to other parts of the world.

Iran authorities have said 41 people, including members of the police, have died during the protests. But human rights groups have reported a higher toll.

