Watch: Turkish singer cuts her hair on stage to support Iran's hijab protests

Famous Turkish singer Melek Mosso cut her hair on stage in a show of support to the anti-hijab protests in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old was arrested by the controversial morality police of Iran over not wearing her hijab properly. She was beaten up in police custody following which she died, her family said.

During a performance, Melek Mosso was seen cutting her hair as the audience applauded the singer.

Turkish singer @MelekMosso cuts off her hair on stage in solidarity with the Iranian women. Thank you Melek!#MahsaAmini #مهسا_امینی #IranProtests2022 pic.twitter.com/ZjISxjGkAL — Omid Memarian (@Omid_M) September 27, 2022

Mosso has been known for her support of women rights as in 2020 the musician was taken off stage for criticising the release of a rapist police officer in Turkey.

"I'm taken off stage for speaking up against these rapes and murders. What sort of a system is this?" Melek Mosso had then said.

In another concert, Melek Mosso had stated, "If you want to be open, open up, if you want to talk, speak up. You don't need anyone to tell you how to act, what to do, how to dress, girls. You have your own wings. You don't need to be under anyone's wing. Fly."

More than 75 people have died in Iran's crackdown as the protests entered their eleventh day on Tuesday, AFP reported.

