New York Congressman George Santos accused of fresh charges, including conspiracy, wire and credit card fraud

New York Congressman George Santos faces new federal charges for allegedly lying about his campaign finances and using donors’ credit cards without their consent, according to a superseding indictment unsealed on Tuesday. FILE - U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., holds a miniature American flag that was presented to him as he departs federal court, June 30, 2023, in Central Islip, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(AP)

The indictment adds 10 new charges to the ones Santos already pleaded not guilty to earlier this year, which accused him of misusing campaign donations for personal expenses such as luxury clothes, car payments, and personal debts.

The new charges include conspiracy, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and credit card fraud. They allege that Santos and his former campaign treasurer, Nancy Marks, falsified financial reports to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) to inflate the campaign’s fundraising numbers and qualify for support from Republican Party leaders.

According to the indictment, Santos and Marks knew that the campaign had to raise $250,000 in 2021 to get the backing of the national party. They allegedly devised a plan to report fake donations from 10 people, including some of Santos’ relatives, who had not actually contributed any money to the campaign.

They also allegedly lied about a $500,000 loan that Santos claimed he had given to his own campaign in April 2022, when he had less than $8,000 in his personal and business bank accounts. The indictment says that they did this to make the campaign “appear more financially sound than it was.”

The indictment accuses Santos of using the personal credit card information of some of his previous donors to make unauthorized charges in support of his political campaign. In one case, he allegedly charged $15,800 on a contributor’s credit card, which exceeded the federal campaign contribution limits. The donor “did not know of or authorize charges exceeding such limits,” prosecutors said.

Santos is scheduled to appear in federal court on October 27, where he will likely face the new charges against him. His office and his defense attorney did not respond to CBS News’ multiple requests for comment.

Marks pleaded guilty last week to one count of conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, which covered much of the new alleged conduct by Santos. Her attorney said outside the courthouse that she would testify in Santos’ prosecution if subpoenaed.

Santos, a newly-elected member of Congress representing the 3rd Congressional District of New York, has been plagued by accusations of embellishing his resume and providing inaccurate information about his prior experiences to enhance his prospects during his 2022 electoral campaign. He has openly acknowledged that he "embellished" his resume, and since assuming his role in Congress, has faced persistent inquiries regarding his educational background, and professional history, as well as concerns surrounding his financial affairs and campaign expenditure.

