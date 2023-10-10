Donald Trump blasts Joe Biden for ‘betraying Israel’ and slams how ‘anybody who’s Jewish’ could vote for Democrats

Donald Trump, the former US president and the leading Republican candidate for 2024, slammed President Biden’s foreign policy on Monday and questioned how Jewish Americans could support Democrats after the recent terrorist attack on Israel. Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech during a campaign rally in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, U.S., October 9, 2023. REUTERS/Brian Snyder REFILE - QUALITY REPEAT(REUTERS)

Speaking in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, Trump said he was baffled by the voting behavior of Jewish Americans and evangelicals, who he claimed were not appreciative of his pro-Israel policies.

“I can’t imagine how anybody who’s Jewish or anybody who loves Israel — and frankly, the evangelicals just love Israel — I can’t imagine anybody voting Democrat, let alone for this man,” Trump said, pointing to Biden.

“He has betrayed Israel.”

The former President contrasted his own achievements in the Middle East, such as moving the US embassy to Jerusalem, brokering the Abraham Accords between Israel and four Arab countries, and imposing sanctions on Iran, with the current situation of “all-out war” between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that controls Gaza.

“Less than four years ago, we had peace in the Middle East with the historic Abraham Accords. Today we have all-out war in Israel, and it’s going to spread very quickly,” Trump warned.

“What a difference a president makes.”

The 77-year-old repeated his criticism of Jewish Americans who voted for Democrats in previous messages on his social media platform Truth Social. He accused them of “voting to destroy America & Israel” and urged them to “get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel – Before it is too late!”

According to exit polls, Jewish Americans favored Biden over Trump by 67% to 30% in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump vowed that if he wins back the White House in 2024, he will “cut off the money to Palestinian terrorists on Day One” and increase the pressure on Iran.

Israel has been under attack from thousands of rockets fired by Hamas from Gaza since last week. The Israeli military has responded with airstrikes and ground operations against Hamas targets.

The death toll has risen to over 900 in Israel, including 11 Americans, and more than 2,600 have been injured, according to Israel’s Army Radio.

Hamas has also claimed to have captured more than 150 hostages and threatened to kill them one by one live on social media unless Israel stops its retaliation.