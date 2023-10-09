‘No moral compass’: Joe Biden blasted for holding barbeque amid Hamas attack on Israel

President Joe Biden is being blasted after he apparently held abarbecue for his staff at the White House amid the Hamas attack on Israel. A pool reporter claimed he heard a band playing from the White House lawn while pro-Palestine protesters chanted ‘Free Palestine’ at the gates. President Joe Biden is being blasted after he apparently held a barbecue for his staff at the White House amid the Hamas attack on Israel (AP /PTI, photo by Mohammed ABED / AFP)

According to the Daily Mail, when the reporter questioned what the sound was, a spokesperson said, “The President and First Lady are hosting a BBQ for White House Executive Residence staff and their families.” Biden has not made any public statement on the attack.

Four Americans have reportedly been killed in the Hamas attack on Israel. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has confirmed that the US was “working overtime” to verify reports of dead and missing Americans. The ones who escaped unharmed are now trying to find a way out of Israel. Passengers have flocked Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport, trying to flee.

An Israeli official has also confirmed thatAmericans are among the “scores” of hostages Hamas militants are holding in Gaza, according to Forbes. During the attack, Hamas’ militants infiltratedIsraeli towns and launched missiles, reportedly resulting in the death of hundreds of people. In a televised address, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the attack “murderous.”

Joe Biden has ‘no business being in charge of America's business’

Biden allegedly holding a barbeque drew flak online, with one user writing on X, “While countless Americans are being held hostage in Gaza, with attacks on civilians in Israel ongoing, President Biden is hosting a BBQ.”

Many commented on the post, with one user saying, “Any leader as removed from the reality of the past few days, has no business being in charge of America's business.” “Biden has no moral compass,” one user said, while another wrote, “My sister's birthday is tomorrow. About 15 of us were going to get together to celebrate. A unanimous decision was made to postpone the dinner to a later date. No one was in the mood to party.”

“My God. Unbelievable,” one user wrote, while another said, “Gross and a dereliction of duty”. One said, “This guy is an embarrassment!” Another user wrote, “it's unbelievable.. worst President EVER.. !!!!!!”