Jailed YouTuber Omi in a Hellcat's super luxury cars set to be auctioned

The car collection of a YouTuber named Bill Omar Carrasquillo aka “Omi in a Hellcat”, is set to be auctioned by US Marshals Service. Bill is serving five and a half years prison sentence for fraud and other criminal activities. Bill Omar Carrasquillo aka “Omi in a Hellcat”(X(formerly Twitter)/@JeffNadu)

According to the website of US Marshals Service, the auction will take place on October 13 at the B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore, MD. The auction will include Bill's cars, motorcycles, ATV and other vehicles. The car collection includes luxury vehicles like Lamborghinis and Bentleys, Jeeps and other SUVs. One of the most expensive vehicles that have been put up for the auction is Lamborghini Aventador.

The auction event is open to the public. And the bidding process requires a registration.

Meanwhile, Bill's jewellery collection which has been seized by the law enforcement agencies, will be sold in a separate online auction. One of the items which will be up for sale, is a diamond-studded pendant which was worn by Bill in many of his YouTube videos.

Notably, Bill has been imprisoned for various criminal activities like piracy of cable TV, access device fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, and copyright infringement. Besides serving the prison sentence, Bill "is subject to a $30 million forfeiture money judgment and must pay $15 million in restitution," according to US Marshals Service.

As per a news release from the Justice Department, Bill and his co-defendants operated a “large-scale internet protocol television (IPTV) piracy scheme in which they fraudulently obtained cable television accounts and then resold copyrighted content to thousands of their own subscribers.”

Bill's YouTube channel “Omi in a Hellcat” has got 818K subscribers. The channel boasts of 148 videos, highlighting his luxury lifestyle, passion for cars etc.