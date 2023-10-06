Nobel Peace Prize 2023 awarded to Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi for her ‘fight to promote human rights’.

The Nobel Peace Prize 2023 has been awarded to Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all, the Swedish Academy in Stockholm announced on Friday. Nobel prize

In an official statement, the academy said, “Her brave struggle has come with tremendous personal costs. Altogether, the regime has arrested her 13 times, convicted her five times, and sentenced her to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes. Ms Mohammadi is still in prison as I speak.”

“The award to Narges Mohammadi follows a long tradition in which the Norwegian Nobel Committee has awarded the Peace Prize to those working to advance social justice, human rights, and democracy,” it added.

According to the academy, the Peace Prize laureates represent civil society in their home countries and have for many years promoted the right to criticise power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens. “They have made an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human right abuses and the abuse of power…Together they demonstrate the significance of civil society for peace and democracy,” it said.

Who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022?

The Nobel Peace Prize in 2022 was awarded to human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, the Russian human rights organisation Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties.

What are Nobel Prizes?

The prestigious Nobel Prizes encompass physics, chemistry, medicine, literature, and peace. The Swedish inventor, famous for dynamite innovation - Alfred Nobel - left behind his legacy through these awards when he passed away in 1896. In 1968, the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences was introduced by Sweden's central bank.

Meanwhile, the Economic Sciences Prize announcement will be made on October 9 at 3:15 pm.

