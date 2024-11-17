Menu Explore
Powerful super typhoon Man-yi causes destruction in Catanduanes, heads for Luzon

Bloomberg |
Nov 17, 2024 10:41 AM IST

Super Typhoon Man-yi struck the Philippines with destructive winds and rains, making landfall in Quezon and Aurora after impacting Catanduanes.

Super Typhoon Man-yi battered parts of the Philippines with powerful winds and intense rains, and may bring more damage in its expected path over the main island on Sunday.

Trees and a building are damaged in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Man-Yi, in Catanduanes province, Philippines (via REUTERS)
Trees and a building are damaged in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Man-Yi, in Catanduanes province, Philippines (via REUTERS)

Man-yi, known locally as Pepito, is forecast to make landfall over the coastal provinces of Quezon and Aurora on Sunday after hitting the island province of Catanduanes on Saturday night. It has top sustained winds of 185 kilometers (115 miles) per hour, according to the weather bureau’s latest notice.

Man-yi threatens to bring typhoon-force winds and heavy rains to the eastern part of Luzon, and may weaken as it crosses the main island. The second-lowest wind signal was hoisted over the Manila capital region.

Also read: Medical student from Telangana found dead in Philippines

The super typhoon destroyed houses, tore roofs off buildings and toppled trees and power lines in Catanduanes, based on local media reports. Nearly half a million people were moved to safer ground, according to the Inquirer.

Also read: Scientists claim THIS creature will takeover the world if all humans die in case of wars or climate change

The Southeast Asian nation is among the most prone to climate change-related weather events, and gets hit by an average of 20 typhoons annually. Economic growth slowed last quarter as storms affected agriculture and tourism.

