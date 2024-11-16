Medical student from Telangana found dead in Philippines

A 20-year-old medical student from Telangana was found dead under suspicious circumstances in her hostel room in Manila, capital city of Philippines, in the early hours of Friday, her family said. The deceased student from Telangana’s Medak district was pursuing her second-year MBBS degree at University of Perpetual Help-System in the Philippines. (Representational image)

The deceased was identified as Chintha Snigdha from Telangana’s Medak district, who was pursuing her second-year MBBS degree at University of Perpetual Help-System in the Philippines.

“We do not know what exactly had happened. In fact, today was Snigdha’s birthday. We received a call from one of her classmates at around 3.30 am saying that she was no more,” Snigdha’s father Chintha Amrutha Rao, a divisional engineer in Telangana power transmission corporation (TS Transco), Medak division, told reporters.

Apparently, Snigdha’s classmates had gone to her room after midnight to greet her on her birthday and found her lying unconscious on her bed. They took her to the hospital where she was declared dead, he said.

Stating that Snigdha had been to Manila to study MBBS two years ago. “She was always a bright and brave woman and a hardworking student. We do not know yet the exact cause of death,” he said.

He appealed to the Indian government to assist in ensuring a thorough and transparent investigation into their daughter’s untimely death in the Philippines. He also requested the Indian government to take up with the embassy authorities and see that the body of his daughter be brought to India at the earliest.