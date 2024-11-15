Scientists claim THIS creature will takeover the world if all humans die in case of wars or climate change

In a recent study, world-renowned scientists revealed which creature will survive on the Earth if all humans disappear. According to the experts, Octopuses, the eight-limbed creatures, are poised to take over as the dominant species. Octopuses, as per Professor Tim Coulson of the University of Oxford, possess “dexterity, curiosity, ability to communicate with each other, and supreme intelligence”.(Unsplash)

The study claims sea invertebrates have the “physical and mental attributes necessary” to grow into the next species that will construct civilisation in the case of a wipeout due to war or climate change, Daily Mail reported.

Octopuses, as per Professor Tim Coulson of the University of Oxford, possess “dexterity, curiosity, ability to communicate with each other, and supreme intelligence”, making it possible for them to develop sophisticated technologies to create a massive undersea civilisation akin to Atlantis. “Octopuses are a potentially better candidate for filling an ecological niche in a post-human world.”

Octopuses: The most clever creatures on the planet

Despite the fact that the octopuses were “unlikely” to become a fully terrestrial species, he said that they were shrewd enough to “extend” its lifespan out of the water in order to devise new hunting techniques.

The renowned zoologist and biologist further noted that the cephalopods are currently in a “pole position” to colonise the earth if humans disappear.

According to him, primates, who have long been considered to be the heir to humans, will face the same difficulties and ultimately become extinct.

In an interview with The European magazine, Coulson called octopuses the most clever, adaptive, and resourceful creatures on the planet.

Octopuses are exceptionally well-suited to an unpredictable world due to their sophisticated cerebral structure, decentralized nervous system, and exceptional problem-solving abilities, he stated.

They are also able to solve puzzles, manipulate their surroundings, distinguish between real and virtual objects, use sophisticated tools with their thumb-like tentacles, and survive in a variety of habitats, including coastal waters and deep-sea trenches.

In addition to being strong hunters of a diverse range of prey, such as fish, clams, shrimp, lobsters, sharks, and even birds, octopuses are also skilled at surviving in hostile environments.