Only those with eagle eyes can spot a fish among octopuses in this brain teaser. Are you one of them?

Germany-based digital artist Gergely Dudás, who also goes by Dudolf on social media, often share webcomics, seek-and-find puzzles and brain teasers for his followers. In his latest post, he challenged his Facebook followers and friends to spot a fish among a group of octopuses. While the brain teaser may seem easy at first glance, it proves to be quite tricky. Only those with eyes as sharp as an eagle can find it. Are you among them? Brain Teaser: Spot a fish among octopuses in ten seconds. (Facebook/@thedudolf)

The brain teaser shared by Dudolf features a sea of red-coloured octopuses enjoying each other’s company- with one wearing a black hat and another a cute pink clip. One octopus even has a moustache. Among them is a fish of the same colour hidden in plain sight. Can you spot it in ten seconds?

Your time starts now…

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

Dudolf shared the brain teaser on June 13 on Facebook. It has since accumulated numerous reactions and reshares. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their answers.

Check out how people reacted to this brain teaser below:

“Good one! I thought you were being tricky, and it was the starfish. Had to check the answer,” expressed a Facebook user.

Another shared, “Yes! But can we take a minute to appreciate the distinguished octopuses? So very cute.”

“Good one,” said a third social media user.

Many even flocked to the comments section to type “Found it” after spotting the fish.

