Only a true puzzle lover can solve this animal brain teaser involving ‘3 cows, 2 dogs and 1 cat’

ByArfa Javaid
Jun 03, 2024 10:00 PM IST

How quickly can you solve this brain teaser involving a cow, a dog and a cat?

Brain teasers are fun and rewarding. If you are searching for a quick challenge for yourself and your loved ones, we have one that may keep you hooked for a few seconds, if not minutes. The brain teaser involving three four-legged animals was shared on Instagram’s Threads, and puzzle lovers were challenged to figure out the number of legs.

Brain Teaser: Can you solve this animal puzzle in ten seconds?(Threads/@rombesk)
Brain Teaser: Can you solve this animal puzzle in ten seconds?(Threads/@rombesk)

The brain teaser features three cows, two dogs and a cat, and you need to figure out the number of legs. The brain teaser reads, “You have three cows, two dogs and one cat. How many legs do you have?”

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

The brain teaser was shared on June 3. Since then, it has garnered a lot of attention online. Many puzzle lovers even shared their thoughts in the comments section of the post.

Check out how people reacted to the brain teaser here:

An individual wrote, “Someone:-I may have those animals, but I don’t have their legs, so my legs are 2. Some other sceptic: Animals are mine, and their legs are too, so there are 26 legs in total. Some other neurotic: cats and dogs shake hands, so they have 2 each; therefore, legs 14.”

“I have 2 legs but the total includes 3 cows, 2 dogs, and 1 cat and me. Then I will have 26 legs,” shared another.

A third added, “Two, left and right!”

Were you able to solve this brain teaser? If yes, what answer did you get?

Earlier, a brain teaser shared on Instagram left people perplexed. The question states, “You planted sunflower seeds in your garden. Every day, the number of flowers doubles. If it takes 52 days for the flowers to fill the garden, how many days would it take for them to fill half the garden?” While reacting to this puzzle, an Instagram user wrote, “51 days. If it doubles every day, on the 51st day, it would be 1/2 of the garden filled.” “This one was too easy and obvious for me. 51. How come some are so difficult and others so easy?” added another.

Only a true puzzle lover can solve this animal brain teaser involving '3 cows, 2 dogs and 1 cat'
