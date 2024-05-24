Brain Teaser: Can you determine the number of locks that are not locked in this image?
The lock-related brain teaser has left many scratching their heads in search of the correct answer.
Brain teasers, seek-and-find puzzles and optical illusions are not only fun, but also rewarding. And if you are looking for a fun brain teaser to challenge your friends and family, then we have got one for you. It challenges peeople to find locks that are not locked amid an array of locks. Can you find them all?
The brain teaser was shared on X handle @FrankMikeDavis1 with the caption, “Today’s brain teaser.” The picture shows an array of locks - both locked and unlocked - and you need to figure out how many of them are not locked.
Do you think you can solve this one in five seconds or less? Your time starts now…
Take a look at the brain teaser right here:
Were you able to solve this brain teaser? If so, what answer did you get?
Check out how people reacted to this brain teaser here:
“2 in 3rd row, (6 counting from left and 1 at the end) 2 in second bottom row (3 and 12 counting from left) 1 in 2nd row, 3 from right end 1 in 5th row, 7th from right end I think that’s all,” said a puzzle enthusiast.
Another added, “I see one in the lower left.”
“I counted 7. Some are not as unlocked as others,” shared a third.
A fourth commented, “6 for sure 1 is iffy to me because there is a little white dot on top of the lock, slight space than the rest of the locking hook.”
“I found 7! Is that even close?” wrote a fifth.
A sixth joined, “I found 6. One is really hard to see, but 6.”
“It’s weird. The more I look, the more I find,” expressed a seventh.
