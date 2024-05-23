You’re a puzzle master if you can solve this age-related brain teaser in just five seconds

If you are feeling tired and looking for a little pick-me-up content, then look no further, as we have a brain teaser that will do the trick. The puzzle challenges people to determine the age of a person based on their age. Do you think you have what it takes to solve this puzzle? Viral Brain Teaser: How quickly can you solve this age-related puzzle?(X/@Cocomi_jane)

The brain teaser reads, “When I was two, my sister was twice my age. Now I’m 40, how old is my sister?”

Your time starts now…

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared on X handle@Cocomi_jane on May 15. Since being shared, it has collected over 21,300 views and the numbers are still increasing. Many puzzle enthusiasts even took to the comments section of the post to share their answers.

Check out what people posted in the comments section:

“The age difference between the two siblings is 4 - 2 = 2 years. Therefore, the person is now 2 + 40 = 42 years old. Their sister would be 4 + 40 = 44 years old. 44 years old,” said an X user.

Another said, “42 years old.”

“She’s 80,” commented a third.

A fourth posted, “At 2, your sis was twice your age, that’s 4. Literally two years older. If you’re 40, she’s 42. Simple.”

Many in the comments section unanimously agree that “42” is the correct answer to this brain teaser. What do you think is the correct answer to this puzzle?

