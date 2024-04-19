Brain Teaser Friday: Can you find the missing number in this maths puzzle without a calculator?

Maths brain teasers are not only fun to solve, but they also improve our problem-solving skills. This is probably why people enjoy solving them. In fact, some even challenge their loved ones with these brain teasers. And if you’re looking for a brain teaser right away, then here’s one for you to try. The challenge is to find the missing number solely through mental calculations. Do you think you are up for the challenge? Brain Teaser: How quickly can you find the missing number? (X/@ezdailyquiz)

The teaser was shared on X account, “Easy Daily Quiz”, with the caption, “Can you solve today's easy quiz? Find the missing number.” The puzzle features a few numbers in a 3*4 grid. Puzzle enthusiasts need to analyse the pattern and find the number that should replace the question mark.

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared on April 19. It has since then accumulated a plethora of views and likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this brain teaser below:

“72,” posted an individual.

Another thinks “92” is the answer to this brain teaser.

A third claimed that “16” is the correct answer.

Many unanimously said that “92” is the answer to this maths puzzle.

