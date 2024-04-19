 Brain Teaser Friday: Can you find the missing number in this maths puzzle without a calculator? | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Brain Teaser Friday: Can you find the missing number in this maths puzzle without a calculator?

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 19, 2024 11:22 PM IST

The maths brain teaser shared on X challenges people to solve it without using a calculator.

Maths brain teasers are not only fun to solve, but they also improve our problem-solving skills. This is probably why people enjoy solving them. In fact, some even challenge their loved ones with these brain teasers. And if you’re looking for a brain teaser right away, then here’s one for you to try. The challenge is to find the missing number solely through mental calculations. Do you think you are up for the challenge?

Brain Teaser: How quickly can you find the missing number? (X/@ezdailyquiz)
Brain Teaser: How quickly can you find the missing number? (X/@ezdailyquiz)

Read| Brain teaser challenge: Make 4 numbers equal to 10 by using all 4 operators and brackets

The teaser was shared on X account, “Easy Daily Quiz”, with the caption, “Can you solve today's easy quiz? Find the missing number.” The puzzle features a few numbers in a 3*4 grid. Puzzle enthusiasts need to analyse the pattern and find the number that should replace the question mark.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared on April 19. It has since then accumulated a plethora of views and likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this brain teaser below:

“72,” posted an individual.

Another thinks “92” is the answer to this brain teaser.

A third claimed that “16” is the correct answer.

Many unanimously said that “92” is the answer to this maths puzzle.

Earlier, a brain teaser shared on X asked people to find the values of A, B, and C and add them without using a calculator. The brain teaser shows four boxes, each further divided into four with numbers written inside them based on a pattern. You need to deduce this pattern and find the values of A, B and C. Can you solve it?

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / Brain Teaser Friday: Can you find the missing number in this maths puzzle without a calculator?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On