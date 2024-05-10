Brain Teaser: Can you find out what is wrong with this picture? You have five seconds to do so

Every now and then, brain teasers go viral on X and leave people scratching their heads in search of an answer. And if you are looking for a fun brain teaser on a Friday night to challenge your family and friends, then we have one for you. It has alphabets written from A to Z and asks people to spot the error. Brain Teaser: Can you spot the mistake in this picture in five seconds?(X/@FrankMikeDavis1)

“What’s wrong? A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z,” reads a part of the text written on the brain teaser.

The brain teaser also suggests that the “calmer the person is, the easier it is to find the mistake!”

The brain teaser was shared on X by user Dr Mike Davis. He frequently challenges his followers with brain teasers and puzzles.

Take a look at the brain teaser that has left people perplexed here:

The brain teaser was shared on May 10 on X. It has since then accumulated over 5,800 views and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also received numerous likes and retweets. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out a few responses to this brain teaser below:

“I couldn’t find it,” said an individual.

Another added, “I can’t find it!”

“It took reading it twice to find it,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Found it.”

“Finding it was much easier than I expected,” joined a fifth.

A sixth commented, “Very true! Patience is a survival mechanism.”

“It’s making me crazy… I can’t find what’s wrong,” wrote a seventh.