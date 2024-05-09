 Brain Teaser: Can you determine the correct order in which these cars should move? | Trending - Hindustan Times
Brain Teaser: Can you determine the correct order in which these cars should move?

ByArfa Javaid
May 09, 2024 10:38 PM IST

Can you solve this car-related brain teaser in five seconds or less? Your time starts now…

A brain teaser that was shared on Instagram’s Threads has proved to be a head-scratcher and has sparked a discussion online. The teaser challenges people to figure out the order in which three cars should move to avoid a collision.

Brain Teaser: How quickly can you solve this?(Threads/@rombesk)
Brain Teaser: How quickly can you solve this?(Threads/@rombesk)

“Let’s see who can drive!” reads the text inserted on the brain teaser. The picture shows three cars at a tri-junction. All you need to do is figure out the order in which all three cars should move to avoid any mishap.

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

Post by @rombesk
View on Threads

Check out how people reacted to this brain teaser here:

“2 has right of way, 3 has the next play as turning left on the main road. 1 treat yield as stop sign until it is safe to travel,” posted an individual.

Another added, “2,3,1, but it depends on what the signs are. If they are yield, then that’s incorrect. Also depends on the country or state.”

“Car 3 has right of way!” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “2, 3, 1 because 1 looks like it has a yield sign.”

Earlier, another car-related brain teaser went viral and left people perplexed. The teaser featured a parking lot with numbers assigned to each space. A text on this brain teaser that was shared on X by a handle @PicturesFoIder reads, “A lot of thought. What is the number of the parking space containing the car?” The picture shows an illustration of a parking lot with six spaces. Five of the spaces feature numbers, and the sixth has a car in it. You have to find this number. Can you figure it out?

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

