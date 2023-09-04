Can you solve this brain teaser featuring cars in 5 seconds?

A brain teaser featuring cars has taken over Instagram and is leaving people glued to their screens. The teaser features a seemingly simple division question. But the catch is that you have to solve it in 5 seconds or less without using a calculator. Can you beat the clock? Brain Teaser: Can you solve this maths question quickly?(Instagram/@mathcince)

The brain teaser features sums of cars of two different colours. All you need to do is take out their individual values and use them in the given division question to solve it.

The brain teaser was shared on the Instagram handle @mathscince with the caption, “What is your answer?” The Instagram account also shared the answer, but look at the brain teaser post below before we reveal it. Your time to solve it starts now…

The brain teaser was shared two days ago on Instagram. It has since garnered scores of likes from puzzle enthusiasts. After going through this brain teaser, puzzle enthusiasts shared their answers in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to this car-related brain teaser:

“3/4=0.75,” posted an Instagram user.

Another joined, “25 hai sir ji [25 it is, sir].”

“Ans is 1.5 because 15/10=1.5,” declared a third.

A fourth claimed, “1.5 is the right answer.”

Did you manage to solve the brain teaser? What was your answer to the maths question? You deserve a pat on your back if you got 1.5 after solving this brain teaser. For others wondering how to solve the given division question, allow us to help you. The sum of four orange cars is 60, and that of two blue cars is 10. This means that the value of one orange car is 15, and that of one blue car is 5. By applying this to the given maths question, we get 15 divided by 10, which equals 1.5.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON