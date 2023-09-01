Brain teaser: Can you find the hidden number in this pic?

A brain teaser that has gone crazy viral on social media has left many wondering about the solution. The puzzle involves finding the hidden number in plain sight. Are you up for solving this challenge? Can you solve this puzzle? (Twitter/@thecryptosquire)

“Only people with high IQ can quickly find the hidden number in this Optical Illusion. Can you tell me in the comments which one is it?” wrote X user @thecryptosquire on the microblogging platform. The user also shared an image of the brain teaser. (Also Read: This viral optical illusion has two numbers hidden in plain sight. Can you see them?)

The image shows the number, “539” written in a patter like form. The challenge is to find the hidden number in it.

Take a look at this brain teaser below:

This post was shared on August 26. Since being posted, it has been liked and viewed several times. Many people even took to the comments section and unanimously wrote that “589” is the hidden number. Were you able to find it?

Earlier, another such puzzle had gone viral. The puzzle was shared on Reddit. The task was to find the number hidden in an image. Many people shared varied answers to this question. Can you solve this puzzle in ten seconds?