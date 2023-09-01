News / Trending / Brain teaser: Can you find the hidden number in this pic?

Brain teaser: Can you find the hidden number in this pic?

ByVrinda Jain
Sep 01, 2023 08:09 AM IST

This puzzle has left many people in search on answer. Will you be able to solve it?

A brain teaser that has gone crazy viral on social media has left many wondering about the solution. The puzzle involves finding the hidden number in plain sight. Are you up for solving this challenge?

Can you solve this puzzle? (Twitter/@thecryptosquire)
Can you solve this puzzle? (Twitter/@thecryptosquire)

“Only people with high IQ can quickly find the hidden number in this Optical Illusion. Can you tell me in the comments which one is it?” wrote X user @thecryptosquire on the microblogging platform. The user also shared an image of the brain teaser. (Also Read: This viral optical illusion has two numbers hidden in plain sight. Can you see them?)

The image shows the number, “539” written in a patter like form. The challenge is to find the hidden number in it.

Take a look at this brain teaser below:

This post was shared on August 26. Since being posted, it has been liked and viewed several times. Many people even took to the comments section and unanimously wrote that “589” is the hidden number. Were you able to find it?

Earlier, another such puzzle had gone viral. The puzzle was shared on Reddit. The task was to find the number hidden in an image. Many people shared varied answers to this question. Can you solve this puzzle in ten seconds?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out