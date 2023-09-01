Can you solve this brain teaser related to Chandrayaan-3?

A brain teaser inspired by India’s successful lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, was shared on Instagram and has proved to be quite a head-scratcher. The puzzle features a satellite, the Moon, and the Indian flag. It requires participants to determine the value each holds to solve a maths problem. This brain teaser is sure to test the skills of even the most seasoned puzzle enthusiasts. Will you be able to solve this Chandrayaan-3 brain teaser?

“What is your answer?” reads the caption of the brain teaser shared on an Instagram page called ‘Maths | Science | Education’. (Also Read: Brain Teaser: Can you solve this nature-themed maths puzzle in 10 seconds?)

According to the brain teaser, the sum of two Moons is 90, and that of two Indian flags is 45. The product of two satellites is 9. You need to use this information to find the value of a half Moon, two Indian flags, and a satellite in the given equation. It’s quite a challenge. Are you ready to take it on?

Take a look at the brain teaser below:

The brain teaser was shared three days ago. It has since accumulated over 700 hearts on Instagram. Additionally, the post has also received a plethora of comments from puzzle enthusiasts.

Here’s how people reacted to this brain teaser:

An Instagram user wrote, “37.5 is the right answer according to the BODMAS rule.”

“You’re all wrong, because the middle one is 22 1/2 divided by 22 1/2 or 1,” claimed another.

A third added, “60 is the right answer.”

People shared different answers to this brain teaser. While some confidently stated that the answer is ‘37.5,’ others declared it is ‘60’. Some even claimed that ‘90’ is the correct answer to this brain teaser.

Did you manage to solve this brain teaser? If yes, what answer did you get?

