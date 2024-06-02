 Brain teaser challenge: Think you've got what it takes? Try solving this perplexing puzzle | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Brain teaser challenge: Think you've got what it takes? Try solving this perplexing puzzle

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 02, 2024 05:26 PM IST

If you're someone who enjoys the satisfaction of solving brain teasers, we have a captivating challenge that is sure to pique your interest.

Engaging in brain teasers is like stepping into a mental playground where you can challenge yourself and experience the joy of solving puzzles. Many people are drawn to social media content that involves cracking codes, unravelling puzzles, or spotting hidden objects. If you're someone who enjoys the satisfaction of solving brain teasers, we have a captivating challenge that is sure to pique your interest.

Will you be able to solve this puzzle?
Will you be able to solve this puzzle?

This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by the handle Maria Shriver. The question states, "You planted sunflower seeds in your garden. Every day, the number of flowers doubles. If it takes 52 days for the flowers to fill the garden, how many days would it take for them to fill half the garden?" (Also Read: Can you decode the mystery of the hidden number in this viral picture? Only a genius can solve it

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Take a look at the post here:

Join the brain teaser buzz! This post, shared a few days ago by Maria Shriver, has already garnered close to 2,000 likes and a flurry of comments. People from all over have flocked to the comments section to share their answers. (Also Read: Brain teaser: There’s a clue in the image, but people can’t find it. Can you solve it?)

Here's what people had to say:

An individual wrote, "51 days. If it doubles every day, on the 51st day it would 1/2 of the garden filled."

A second added, "I'm guessing 25, if when are all others factors the same on every day? Like, sun exposure, water, and nutrients."

A third commented, "This one was too easy and obvious for me. 51. How come some are so difficult and others so easy?"

"I thought way too hard about this, then discovered it was simple, and those who chose 51 were accurate," posted a fourth.

A fifth said, "51! If this is correct, I'm going to treat myself to an ice cream cone."

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!

See more

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Brain teaser challenge: Think you've got what it takes? Try solving this perplexing puzzle
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On