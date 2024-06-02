Brain teaser challenge: Think you've got what it takes? Try solving this perplexing puzzle

Engaging in brain teasers is like stepping into a mental playground where you can challenge yourself and experience the joy of solving puzzles. Many people are drawn to social media content that involves cracking codes, unravelling puzzles, or spotting hidden objects. If you're someone who enjoys the satisfaction of solving brain teasers, we have a captivating challenge that is sure to pique your interest. Will you be able to solve this puzzle?

This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by the handle Maria Shriver. The question states, "You planted sunflower seeds in your garden. Every day, the number of flowers doubles. If it takes 52 days for the flowers to fill the garden, how many days would it take for them to fill half the garden?" (Also Read: Can you decode the mystery of the hidden number in this viral picture? Only a genius can solve it

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Take a look at the post here:

Join the brain teaser buzz! This post, shared a few days ago by Maria Shriver, has already garnered close to 2,000 likes and a flurry of comments. People from all over have flocked to the comments section to share their answers. (Also Read: Brain teaser: There’s a clue in the image, but people can’t find it. Can you solve it?)

Here's what people had to say:

An individual wrote, "51 days. If it doubles every day, on the 51st day it would 1/2 of the garden filled."

A second added, "I'm guessing 25, if when are all others factors the same on every day? Like, sun exposure, water, and nutrients."

A third commented, "This one was too easy and obvious for me. 51. How come some are so difficult and others so easy?"

"I thought way too hard about this, then discovered it was simple, and those who chose 51 were accurate," posted a fourth.

A fifth said, "51! If this is correct, I'm going to treat myself to an ice cream cone."