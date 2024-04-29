 Brain teaser: There’s a clue in the image, but people can’t find it. Can you solve it? | Trending - Hindustan Times
Brain teaser: There’s a clue in the image, but people can’t find it. Can you solve it?

Vrinda Jain
Apr 29, 2024 03:57 PM IST

This puzzle is slightly different, as it contains a picture with a hidden clue, which is proving to be quite a challenge for many people.

Are you fond of solving puzzles that challenge your mathematical acumen, logical reasoning, and creative thinking? If yes, then I have an exciting brain teaser for you today. This puzzle is slightly different, as it contains a picture with a hidden clue, which is proving to be quite a challenge for many people. Are you up for the task of solving this mind-bending puzzle?

Will you be able to solve this puzzle?
Will you be able to solve this puzzle?

This question was shared on the Reddit page called “Puzzle”. The question states, “Hello. The first clue is hidden within this image. Find it, and it will lead you to other clues. Do not overlook anything. Everything has a purpose. Good luck.” (Also Read: Brain Teaser Thursday: Can you figure out how many pages of this book were torn?)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has garnered numerous upvotes.

Earlier, another brain teaser went viral on social media. This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by the handle "Heights - for your brain & gut". The question reads, "Fourteen of the kids in the class are girls. Eight of the kids wear blue shirts. Two of the kids are neither girls nor wear blue shirts. Five of the kids are girls who wear blue shirts. How many kids are in the class?"

Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
