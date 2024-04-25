 Brain Teaser Thursday: Can you figure out how many pages of this book were torn? | Trending - Hindustan Times
Brain Teaser Thursday: Can you figure out how many pages of this book were torn?

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 25, 2024 11:00 PM IST

The brain teaser shared on Instagram Threads has left people perplexed. How quickly can you solve this one?

Brain teasers are both fun and rewarding. They not only help you stimulate your mind but also test your cognitive abilities. If you enjoy solving brain teasers and challenging your friends and family with them, then we have one for you that is sure to leave you puzzled and engaged for hours.

Brain teaser: Can you solve this one in ten seconds?(Threads/@rombesk)
Brain teaser: Can you solve this one in ten seconds?(Threads/@rombesk)

“Can you solve this?” reads the caption to the brain teaser shared on Threads.

The brain teaser reads, “My son was playing with a book and tore out pages 7, 8, 100, 101, 222, and 223. How many pages were torn out?”

It also has four options: a) 6, b) 3, c) 5, and d) 4.

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared a day ago on X. Puzzle lovers have since then dropped their comments on the post.

Check out how people reacted to the brain teaser here:

“5 because 7 and 8 is just one page,” posted an individual.

Another added, “It’s three because 7/8 is one page, 100/101 is one page, 222/223 is one page!”

“C) 5. 7/8 100 101 222 223,” claimed a third.

While many said that “5” is the correct answer to this brain teaser, others said that “3” is the answer.

Earlier, a brain teaser shared on Reddit left people scratching their heads. The question reads, “I’ve been trying to solve this for a while now; ChatGPTis too dumb to figure it out. You are given a set of numbers (1,2,7,8,50,75), and your goal is to reach the number ‘796’ using the numbers given to you. You can use addition, subtraction, multiplication and division to reach the target number, you can only use each number once, and you cannot join the numbers (e.g. ‘1’ and ‘2’ cannot become ‘12’); how do you get to the target number.”

Can you solve this one as well?

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

