Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
Brain teaser challenge: This baffling puzzle has confused people. Can you solve it?

Vrinda Jain
Apr 23, 2024 10:29 PM IST

While sharing the puzzle, the Reddit user wrote that they were given this question in school. However, they have been unable to solve it. Can you help them?

Do you think you're good at maths? If yes, we have a challenging brain teaser for you. This brain teaser was shared on Reddit by the user "MagmaMazium". While sharing the puzzle, the Reddit user wrote that they were given this question in school. However, they have been unable to solve it. Do you think you'll be able to help this Redditor by solving this question?

Can you solve this puzzle?
Can you solve this puzzle?

The question reads, "I've been trying to solve this for a while now; chatgpt is too dumb to figure it out. You are given a set of numbers (1,2,7,8,50,75), and your goal is to reach the number '796' using the numbers given to you. You can use addition, subtraction, multiplication and division to reach the target number, you can only use each number once, and you cannot join the numbers (e.g. '1' and '2' cannot become '12'); how do you get to the target number."

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

School gave me a puzzle and I don't know how to solve
byu/MagmaMazium inpuzzles

This post was shared two days ago. Were you able to figure out the answer? If not, let us help you. Another Reddit user took to the comments section of the post and explained a possible solution. Here's what they said- "This is a countdown numbers section. 75+8=83 7+2=9

83*9=747

747+50=797

797-1=796. There you go"

Do you think this is the right answer?

Earlier, another brain teaser went viral on social media. In this brain teaser, you need to use your maths skills to find the solution. This puzzle was shared on Instagram by the handle Justin Nolan. In his latest share, the question reads if the value of three avocados is 30, one avocado and two blueberries equal 20, and one blueberry and two chocolate bars total up to 9, then what will be the value of one avocado, one blueberry and one chocolate bar?

