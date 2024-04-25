Brain teaser: You only have 30 seconds to solve this intriguing maths puzzle. Can you solve it?

Brain teasers are a wonderful way to engage in fun and challenging activities that require you to think creatively. These exercises not only help you to stimulate your mind but also enable you to put your cognitive abilities to the test. If you are someone who enjoys tackling different challenges and pushing your limits, we have a brain teaser that is sure to leave you puzzled and engaged for hours. Brain teaser: Can you solve it?

On Instagram, there is a page with the handle "Math Quiz, Game and Puzzles" which is quite famous for sharing a plethora of brain teasers that can leave an individual perplexed. One such teaser was shared recently, and it has garnered quite a bit of attention and engagement. In their latest question, they stated, "If 25+25X0-1=?" (Also Read: Brain teaser challenge: What is the value of 50%÷10%? Solve this without calculator)

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Will you be able to solve this brain teaser? Do you think you have what it takes? Your time starts now…

Take a look at the puzzle here:

This brain teaser was shared on April 11. Since being posted, it has gained a few likes and numerous comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to tell their answers. An individual said, "1". Many others added, "24". Someone even gave an explanation for it and shared, "a) Solution or answer: b) Applies 25+25×0-1=25+0×25-1=25+0-1=25-1=24."

Earlier, another brain teaser caught the attention of numerous people on social media. This puzzle was shared by the X page Art of Thinking. "Solve this if you are a genius! if 1+4=10, 2+8=20, 4+16=40, then what will be the sum of ‘8+32=?"

After this puzzle went viral, numerous people tried solving it. An individual said, "Not a genius but I tried. Pattern formula = 2(a+b) where a and b are the numbers in addition. Answer: 80."

Another added, "My answer would be 40. If the instruction was to continue the pattern of the false sums, then the answer would be 80. There's no such instruction."

"The point is you put the right answer and that’s 40,” said a third.