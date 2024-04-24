Brain teaser challenge: What is the value of 50%÷10%? Solve this without calculator

Mathematics can be a complex and challenging subject, even for the most skilled individuals. It's not uncommon to encounter problems that are easy to solve one day and then seemingly impossible the next. Today, we have a brain teaser that's sure to put your math skills to the test. While it may appear simple, this puzzle can be quite tricky to solve. Are you ready to take on the challenge and find the solution? Can you solve this puzzle? (Instagram/@mathequiz)

This brain teaser was shared on social media by the handle “Math Quiz, Game and Puzzles”. This page often shares numerous kinds of puzzles. In their latest question it states, “Only legends can answer this correctly: 50%÷10%=?”

This post was shared a few days ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained more numerous likes and comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions. Were you able to solve this brain teaser? If not, allow us to help you. Numerous people said that the solution is “5%”.

What do you think is the correct answer?

Earlier, another brain teaser caught the attention of many people on social media. This brain teaser was shared by the Instagram page 'Heights - for your brain & gut.'Their latest puzzle reads, "A man is looking at a photograph of someone. His friend asks who it is. The man replies, 'Brothers and sisters, I have none. But that man's father is my father's son.' Who was in the photograph?"

