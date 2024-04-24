Brain Teaser Wednesday: You can only move one stick to correct this equation. Can you?

Are you feeling mid-week blues? Do you need a little pick-me-up content to sail through the week? If you nod, we have a fun brain teaser for you that will do the trick. You can even challenge your friends and family to solve this particular puzzle. The puzzle asks people to put their logical thinking to the test. Brain Teaser: Solve this puzzle in five seconds or less. Can you?(X/@ezdailyquiz)

The teaser was shared on X account Easy Daily Quiz. The page often shares maths puzzles, brain teasers and riddles. In their recent matchstick-related teaser, they challenge puzzle lovers to make the equation correct by moving just a single stick. The equation reads, “5+3=6.” Do you think you crack this one?

“Move one stick to correct the equation?” they wrote while sharing the brain teaser on X.

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

Check out how people reacted to this post here:

“Move vertical stick from, ‘+’ sign to first number & place vertically to top. Equation now reads 9-3=6,” posted an individual.

Another added, “9-3=6. Though that nine will look a bit odd.”

“3+3=6 or again use whatever to get the ≠, but that is too easy,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Move top left stick on five to top right, turning it into a 3.”



“3+3=6,” shared a fifth.

