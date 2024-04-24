 Brain Teaser Wednesday: You can only move one stick to correct this equation. Can you? | Trending - Hindustan Times
Brain Teaser Wednesday: You can only move one stick to correct this equation. Can you?

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 24, 2024 11:00 PM IST

Can you make this equation correct by moving a single matchstick in five seconds? Your time starts now…

Are you feeling mid-week blues? Do you need a little pick-me-up content to sail through the week? If you nod, we have a fun brain teaser for you that will do the trick. You can even challenge your friends and family to solve this particular puzzle. The puzzle asks people to put their logical thinking to the test.

Brain Teaser: Solve this puzzle in five seconds or less. Can you?(X/@ezdailyquiz)
Brain Teaser: Solve this puzzle in five seconds or less. Can you?(X/@ezdailyquiz)

Read| Brain teaser challenge: Move 3 matchsticks to fix the equation in this viral puzzle

The teaser was shared on X account Easy Daily Quiz. The page often shares maths puzzles, brain teasers and riddles. In their recent matchstick-related teaser, they challenge puzzle lovers to make the equation correct by moving just a single stick. The equation reads, “5+3=6.” Do you think you crack this one?

“Move one stick to correct the equation?” they wrote while sharing the brain teaser on X.

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

Check out how people reacted to this post here:

“Move vertical stick from, ‘+’ sign to first number & place vertically to top. Equation now reads 9-3=6,” posted an individual.

Another added, “9-3=6. Though that nine will look a bit odd.”

“3+3=6 or again use whatever to get the ≠, but that is too easy,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Move top left stick on five to top right, turning it into a 3.”

“3+3=6,” shared a fifth.

Earlier, a CSAT practice question that assesses UPSC aspirants’ analytical skills, reasoning ability and aptitude went viral on social media. The question is as follows: “If 3 raised to the power 2019 is divided by 10, then what is the remainder?” reads the question, which has four options. These are: (a) 1, (b) 3, (c) 7, and (d) 9.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
