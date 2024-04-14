Brain teaser challenge: Move 3 matchsticks to fix the equation in this viral puzzle

Are you feeling bored and looking for something to challenge your mind? If so, we have just the thing for you! We present to you a fascinating match stick puzzle that will require you to think creatively and critically to solve it. In this puzzle, you must form an equation using the matchsticks. It's a great exercise for your brain and will undoubtedly provide you with hours of fun. So, are you ready to take on the challenge? Wil you be able to solve this fun brain teaser? (Reddit/@Away_Application_262)

This puzzle was shared on Reddit. The question reads, "Move three matchsticks to fix the equation: 5-8=0" Do you think you have what it takes to solve this puzzle? Your time starts now... (Also Read: Brain teaser challenge: Can you find the value of A and B in this perplexing puzzle?)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared just a day ago. Since being shared, it has gained more than 200 upvotes and numerous comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their answers.

Check out how people reacted to the brain teaser:

An individual wrote, "Take the two side matches of the line and add them to the 5? To make 8-8=0?"

A second shared, "If you could have a negative in the answer, it could be done in 2. One of the left matches in 0 becomes a minus, and the other left match in 0 goes in the centre spot, creating a 3, 5-8=-3." (Also Read: Brain teaser: Are you smart enough to solve this elementary school level puzzle?)

"You can get 6-6=0 with one movement? If 3 moves are a requirement, then just move any for the 2nd and move it back for the 3rd," posted a third.

A fourth shared, "You can make it to three moves by changing the 5 to a 3 (sliding that left stick to the right), taking two sticks from the 8 to turn that into a 5, putting one of those sticks on the - to make it a + and using the other to turn the 0 into an 8."

A fifth added, "Make the 5 a zero using the minus sign and middle stick of the 5. Then, pull the middle of the 8 out to the minus. 0-0=0."