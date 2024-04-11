Brain teaser challenge: Can you find the value of A and B in this perplexing puzzle?

Are you someone who boasts about solving brain teasers in seconds? Well, we have a challenge for you that might leave you perplexed. Today, we bring you a unique puzzle in which you need to find the value of A and B. As easy as this puzzle may sound, you might have a hard time reaching its answer. Are you up for the challenge? Will you be able to solve this brain teaser? (Instagram/@math_brainteasers)

This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by the handle 'math_brainteasers'. In this question, you need to think outside the box to find the solution. The puzzle states, "Find the value of A and B if AAA + AAB + ABB + BBB = 1974."

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Do you think you have what it takes to solve this brain teaser? You have 10 seconds to find its solution. (Also Read: Brain Teaser Challenge: Make the biggest number by moving only two matches. Can you do it?)

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

This question was shared a while ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has garnered various likes and comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their answers. Meanwhile, a few also solved it in the comments.

Check out how people reacted to this brain teaser:

A lot of people said that the correct answer is "A=5 and B=3."

A second commented, "555+553+533+333=1974, hence A=5 and B=3"

A third shared, "Most mindful question, bro."

Earlier, another brain teaser went viral on social media. This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by the handle "Glitter Makes It". Their latest question reads, "A student is sitting in her room at night. She has no lights on, no candle, no lamp, no light at all and yet she is reading. How is that possible?" After this brain teaser was shared, numerous people shared various interesting answers.